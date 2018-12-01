Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Assigned to G League
Bacon was assigned to the G League on Saturday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Greensboro Swarm play a home game Saturday night, so both Bacon and Devonte Graham will suit up for that contest before returning to the Hornets in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Bacon has been a DNP-CD in two of Charlotte's last three games.
