Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Assigned to G-League
Bacon has been assigned to the G-League, NBA.com reports.
The second-rounder out of Florida State has been in and out of the rotation over the last few weeks, and he'll now head to the G-League for an opportunity to see starter's minutes on a nightly basis. Bacon was averaging only 8.1 minutes per game in the month of December.
