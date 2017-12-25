Bacon has been assigned to the G-League, NBA.com reports.

The second-rounder out of Florida State has been in and out of the rotation over the last few weeks, and he'll now head to the G-League for an opportunity to see starter's minutes on a nightly basis. Bacon was averaging only 8.1 minutes per game in the month of December.

