Bacon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Bacon was considered probable with the right knee soreness and will make his return from a two-game absence. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.3 minutes through 10 games, but Nicolas Batum (finger) is also returning to action and may provide competition for minutes.