The Hornets recalled Graham from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

The Hornets are expected to be without two of their normal starters in wing Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) and center Cody Zeller (hand) for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, so Bacon will move up to the parent club to provide some extra depth off the bench. Lamb's absence will likely open up a spot in the starting five for Devonte' Graham, with Malik Monk expected to serve as his top backup. As a result, don't expect Bacon to be included in coach James Borrego's rotation.