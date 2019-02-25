Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Back from G League
The Hornets recalled Bacon from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Bacon should be available off the bench for Monday's game against the Warriors after logging 32 minutes a day earlier in the Swarm's 107-105 victory over the Wisconsin Herd. The second-year wing put up some big numbers in the contest (29 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal), but the performance probably won't be anything that prompts coach James Borrego to insert him into the rotation versus Golden State.
