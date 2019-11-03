Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Best scoring performance of season
Bacon had 25 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during Charlotte's 93-87 win over Golden State on Saturday.
Bacon bounced back from two poor performances (eight points and 2-of-14 from the field combined) to deliver his best scoring effort this season. He has proven capable to score, but his inconsistencies -- and a 36.6 percent from the field -- can hurt his upside going forward. Up next, Charlotte play Monday against Indiana.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Remains steady presence in backcourt•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Pops for 22 in win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting in opener•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Scores 21 points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Leads first unit in scoring•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting preseason game•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.