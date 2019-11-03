Bacon had 25 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during Charlotte's 93-87 win over Golden State on Saturday.

Bacon bounced back from two poor performances (eight points and 2-of-14 from the field combined) to deliver his best scoring effort this season. He has proven capable to score, but his inconsistencies -- and a 36.6 percent from the field -- can hurt his upside going forward. Up next, Charlotte play Monday against Indiana.