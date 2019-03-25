Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 20 points in win
Bacon contributed 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 win over the Raptors.
Bacon finished with career highs in scoring and threes while drawing yet another start. He has earned at least 30 minutes in consecutive contests, and he has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four. Nicolas Batum (illness) has been sidelined for the past two tilts, but Bacon entered the starting five with Batum being demoted to a reserve role before the last two games.
