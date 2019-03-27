Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 24 points Tuesday
Bacon registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime victory against the Spurs.
Bacon has now started each of the last four games and has improved on each prior outing, setting a new career-high in scoring Tuesday night after he just had broken that record Sunday. The Hornets seem to be willing to invest minutes into Bacon's performance, and alongside Kemba Walker, Bacon should create solid offensive production for the team.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 20 points in win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Thursday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Collects 13 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Late addition to starting five Monday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Returns from G League•
-
Dwayne Bacon: Leads all scorers with 27 points•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...