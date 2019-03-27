Bacon registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime victory against the Spurs.

Bacon has now started each of the last four games and has improved on each prior outing, setting a new career-high in scoring Tuesday night after he just had broken that record Sunday. The Hornets seem to be willing to invest minutes into Bacon's performance, and alongside Kemba Walker, Bacon should create solid offensive production for the team.