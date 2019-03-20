Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Collects 13 points Tuesday
Bacon registered 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT) and three rebounds across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.
Bacon continues to see minutes off the bench for the Hornets, but he has done nothing special with his time, averaging just over five points per game this season. His efficiency has been the main culprit lately for lackluster production, as he has shot just 25 percent over his last two games.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.