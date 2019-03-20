Bacon registered 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT) and three rebounds across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

Bacon continues to see minutes off the bench for the Hornets, but he has done nothing special with his time, averaging just over five points per game this season. His efficiency has been the main culprit lately for lackluster production, as he has shot just 25 percent over his last two games.