Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Coming off bench Tuesday
Updating a previous report, Bacon will come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks.
It was previously noted that Devonte' Graham would sit out Tuesday's game due to an illness, but his status quickly changed and he will remain in the starting five. Bacon will come off the bench per usual.
