Bacon averaged 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 53 games played for the Hornets to conclude his rookie campaign during 2017-18.

Bacon missed the last five regular season games as a result of an ankle injury. The Florida State Seminole will be entering the second year of his rookie contract and is set to make about $1.4 million.

