Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Considered probable
Bacon (knee) is probable for Friday's game against Detroit.
Bacon was unable to practice Thursday due to right knee soreness, though the team is evidently optimistic about his chances of playing. He likely won't be given the green light until he makes it through shootaround, however.
