Bacon tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Lakers.

Bacon was cooking again Friday, totaling 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He now has at least 20 points in three straight games, certainly enjoying life without Nicolas Batum on the floor. Batum was a healthy DNP and although it is unclear if this is a shutdown for the veteran, Bacon could be in for a nice finish to the season.