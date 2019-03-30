Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Continues impressive play Friday
Bacon tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Lakers.
Bacon was cooking again Friday, totaling 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He now has at least 20 points in three straight games, certainly enjoying life without Nicolas Batum on the floor. Batum was a healthy DNP and although it is unclear if this is a shutdown for the veteran, Bacon could be in for a nice finish to the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 20 points in win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Thursday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Collects 13 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Late addition to starting five Monday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Returns from G League•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.