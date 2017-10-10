Bacon could be included in the Hornets' rotation when the season begins with multiple backcourt players and wings tending to injuries, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Heading into Wednesday's exhibition against the Celtics, the Hornets count seven players (Nicolas Batum, Michael Carter-Williams, Treveon Graham, Jeremy Lamb, Kemba Walker, Julyan Stone and Marcus Paige) on their injured list, which has paved the way for Bacon, a second-round pick out of Florida State to take on a greater importance than anticipated in the preseason. Through his first three exhibition appearances, Bacon has been an effective complementary piece, averaging 3.5 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field) and 4.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. At this time, only Batum and Carter-Williams are considered unlikely to be available when the regular season begins, but those absences may be enough for Bacon to pick up some spot minutes with the second unit. Don't expect him to see enough usage to make much of a splash in the fantasy realm, but if Bacon acquits himself well during his time on the court, he could see his opportunities increase as the season unfolds.