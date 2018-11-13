Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Could see more action Tuesday
Bacon is expected to see an uptick in playing time Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
Bacon has appeared in only six games so far this season, averaging 5.2 points across 8.5 minutes. Coach James Borrego stated that Bacon is going to get more playing time in Cleveland with Miles Bridges seeing more time at power forward.
