Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Dispatched to G League
The Hornets assigned Bacon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.
Coach James Borrego indicated earlier in the week that Bacon's stay with the Hornets would be a brief one, so it's not a surprise that the second-year forward will head back to the G League ahead of the Swarm's matchup Friday with the Maine Red Claws. Bacon played 17 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Hornets' 122-84 loss to the Mavericks and logged four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds, though he turned the ball over four times. Once he's back with Charlotte, he likely won't be included in the rotation in competitive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.