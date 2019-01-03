The Hornets assigned Bacon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.

Coach James Borrego indicated earlier in the week that Bacon's stay with the Hornets would be a brief one, so it's not a surprise that the second-year forward will head back to the G League ahead of the Swarm's matchup Friday with the Maine Red Claws. Bacon played 17 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Hornets' 122-84 loss to the Mavericks and logged four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds, though he turned the ball over four times. Once he's back with Charlotte, he likely won't be included in the rotation in competitive contests.