Play

Bacon totaled 40 points (15-29 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Go-Go.

Bacon's eclipsed 40 points in each of his three G League outings. As long as he remains in the minor leagues, he's an exceptionally good option.

More News
Our Latest Stories