Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Double-digit scoring effort
Bacon had 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to Boston.
Bacon scored in double-figures for the first time since early November, ending with 11 points. He has not even been a regular part of the rotation and the 18 minutes were his highest in over a month. He could force his way back into meaningful minutes at some point but until then, he is not worth rostering in most leagues.
