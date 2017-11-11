Bacon supplied 10 points (5-7 FG) and four rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.

The rookie continues to be a solid contributor off the bench, with Friday marking his third game in five November contests with double-digit scoring tallies. Bacon has shown a nice shooting touch over that span, posting at least a 40.0 percent success rate in four games. He's also posted between four and seven boards in three of those outings and appears to have carved out a consistent role on the second unit for the time being.