Bacon sprained his ankle during the fourth quarter of Saturday's contest against the Wizards and is doubtful to return. Assuming he doesn't return, he'll finish the game with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes.

Bacon saw extra run due to the absence of Jeremy Lamb (foot), though got hurt in the process. Even on the off chance he ends up returning to Saturday's contest, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Philly.