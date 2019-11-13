Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Doubtful Wednesday
Bacon is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee soreness.
Bacon experienced swelling following Sunday's game against the 76ers. It's reportedly gone down, but probably not enough for him to take the court. In his place, Malik Monk could see more action.
