Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Downgraded to out
Bacon (knee) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bacon was originally considered doubtful for Wednesday's game, so it's no surprise to see him ultimately ruled out. The 24-year-old's next chance to play will be Friday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Records eight points in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Best scoring performance of season•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Remains steady presence in backcourt•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Pops for 22 in win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting in opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...