Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Drains four three-pointers in start
Bacon contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Bacon received the start with Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Jeremy Lamb (groin) sidelined, and did well with his opportunity. The rookie was perfect from downtown after he hadn't previously hit on a single three-pointer in the preseason. Bacon may get some time in the rotation once the regular season begins, but his role figures to dwindle when Lamb, and especially Batum, are healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...