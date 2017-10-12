Bacon contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Bacon received the start with Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Jeremy Lamb (groin) sidelined, and did well with his opportunity. The rookie was perfect from downtown after he hadn't previously hit on a single three-pointer in the preseason. Bacon may get some time in the rotation once the regular season begins, but his role figures to dwindle when Lamb, and especially Batum, are healthy.