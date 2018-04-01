Coach Steve Clifford intimated Sunday that Bacon (ankle) may miss the Hornets' next two games, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Clifford noted that Bacon, who is dealing with a sprained ankle, likely won't join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, which includes matchups with the Bulls on Tuesday and the Magic on Friday. That would mean Bacon's next chance to play would come Sunday against the Pacers, though even that may be optimistic.