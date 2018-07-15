Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Explodes for 28 points in SL loss
Bacon generated 28 points (11-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during the Hornets' 87-84 overtime loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The 2017 second-round pick remained highly aggressive throughout the contest, leading all players in shot attempts and scoring. Bacon maximized his opportunities in Las Vegas, averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals, generating considerable momentum heading into his second NBA training camp.
