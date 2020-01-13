Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Explosive scoring outing off bench
Bacon supplied 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 100-92 loss to the Suns.
The scoring haul was Bacon's second-best total of the season, with his previous best coming Nov. 2, when he was still a starter for the Hornets. Bacon's putrid 34.2 percent mark from the field through 10 starts eventually resulted in him being benched and eventually dropped from the rotation, but the third-year player seems to be back in coach James Borrego's good graces of late. Over the past seven games, Bacon is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 triples while knocking down 54.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.
