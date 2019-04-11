Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Finishes in double figures
Bacon totaled 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal over 35 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.
Bacon had an above average performance from a scoring standpoint, although he didn't contribute much elsewhere. He impressed down the stretch, finishing off the season with three straight performances of 12 or more points. This boosted his season scoring average to 7.2 ppg. The 23-year-old's 2018-2019 campaign will come to an end following a loss in the finale to the Magic.
