Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Game-time call Friday
Bacon (knee) will test his injury pregame to determine his availability for Friday's game aginst the Pistons.
Bacon is officially listed as probable, but it appears his status is actually a bit more up in the air for Friday's contest. The 24-year-old started the first 10 games of the season but sat out Wednesday's game, and he'll come off the bench once cleared to play.
