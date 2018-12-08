Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Heads down to G League
Bacon is headed back to the G League prior Saturday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
This move is unsurprising as Bacon has split time between the NBA and G League all season. He didn't play in last night's tilt with the Nuggets, and failed to score in his last appearance, Wednesday against Minnesota, attempting one shot in two minutes of run.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Back from G League•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Sizzles off bench•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Plays 16 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Could see more action Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...