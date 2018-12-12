Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Joins G League squad
The Hornets assigned Bacon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
The second-year forward will be joined in Greensboro by Devonte' Graham, with both players scheduled to play in the Swarm's game Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST against the Wisconsin Herd. Since the duo is local, both Bacon and Graham could be recalled from Greensboro and suit up later in the evening for the Hornets' home game against the Pistons.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...