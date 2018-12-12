The Hornets assigned Bacon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

The second-year forward will be joined in Greensboro by Devonte' Graham, with both players scheduled to play in the Swarm's game Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST against the Wisconsin Herd. Since the duo is local, both Bacon and Graham could be recalled from Greensboro and suit up later in the evening for the Hornets' home game against the Pistons.