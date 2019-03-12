Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Late addition to starting five Monday
Bacon will draw the start Monday against the Rockets.
Nicolas Batum was initially listed as the starter, however he was ruled out just minutes before tip. Bacon's move into the starting five should result in a larger role. It's unclear if Batum will be forced to miss more time going forward, however Bacon could remain in the starting five if Batum is forced to miss more time.
