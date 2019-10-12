Bacon managed 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during the Hornets' 100-87 preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Bacon wasn't exactly efficient with his shot, but a strong showing from the free-throw line and solid complementary contributions made for a strong fantasy night overall. The third-year wing came on in the latter portion of the 2018-19 campaign and is set to open the season as the starting shooting guard in a new-look backcourt alongside offseason acquistion Terry Rozier.