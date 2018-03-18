Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Leads team with 15 points
Bacon had 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to the Knicks.
Bacon saw some more playing time with the Hornets starters simply woeful Saturday. This was Bacon's highest point total since early November and is more of an outlier at this stage. The Hornets are basically out of the playoff hunt now and should they decide to give some of their younger players additional run, Bacon could be worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues.
