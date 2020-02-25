Bacon amassed 23 points (8-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes Monday against Long Island.

It was the first time during his G League tenure this year, that Bacon's failed to score at least 40 points. While it was disappointing, it was likely simply an off day for the 24-year-old. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against Westchester.