Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Leads way in loss
Bacon amassed 23 points (8-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes Monday against Long Island.
It was the first time during his G League tenure this year, that Bacon's failed to score at least 40 points. While it was disappointing, it was likely simply an off day for the 24-year-old. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against Westchester.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...