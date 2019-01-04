Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Levels up
Bacon was recalled by the Hornets on Friday.
The 23-year-old has split this season between both levels, resulting in just 18 appearances with the Hornets this season. Even with Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) uncertain for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, there's no guarantee Bacon will get minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.