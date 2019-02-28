Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Moved to G League
The Hornets assigned Bacon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bacon played 37 minutes in the Swarm's 122-116 win over the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, finishing with 23 points (7-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals. He'll likely rejoin the parent club ahead of its next game Friday in Brooklyn.
