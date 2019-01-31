The Hornets assigned Bacon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.

It will likely just be a short stint in the G League for Bacon, who will presumably play in Friday's game against the Maine Red Claws before rejoining the Hornets. The second-year forward played 12 minutes -- his second-most of January -- in Wednesday's 126-94 loss to the Celtics, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block.