Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Moves up
Bacon was recalled by the Hornets ahead of Monday's tilt with Atlanta.
Bacon will return to Charlotte after a lengthy stint in the G League. Across 39 appearances this season, the 24-year-old's provided 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.
