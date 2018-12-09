Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Not available Sunday
Bacon isn't with the team for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to travel difficulties.
Bacon was recalled for the G League prior to Sunday's contest, but because of poor weather, he wasn't able to join the Hornets in time for their upcoming matchup. He should be available off the bench for Wednesday against Detroit.
