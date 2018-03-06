Bacon (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Bacon was held out of Sunday's game Toronto, but it looks like the rookie will suit up Tuesday night. He hasn't been part of the team's regular rotation since late-November, however, and even the absence of Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) likely is not enough to make him a key member again.

