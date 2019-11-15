Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Out Friday
Bacon (knee) has been ruled out Friday against Detroit, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bacon was listed as probable earlier in the day due to right knee soreness, though he's now been downgraded to out following shootaround. Malik Monk could see extended minutes as a result.
