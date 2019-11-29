Bacon failed to leave the bench during Wednesday's 102-101 victory over Detroit.

Bacon had plenty of time to practice his cheerleading during Wednesday's victory. After a somewhat promising start to the season, Bacon has basically hit rock bottom. Given the inconsistent production of a handful of other players, there is a reason to think Bacon can carve out a meaningful role moving forward. However, until that time comes, he is a non-factor in almost every format.