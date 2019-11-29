Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Out of rotation Wednesday
Bacon failed to leave the bench during Wednesday's 102-101 victory over Detroit.
Bacon had plenty of time to practice his cheerleading during Wednesday's victory. After a somewhat promising start to the season, Bacon has basically hit rock bottom. Given the inconsistent production of a handful of other players, there is a reason to think Bacon can carve out a meaningful role moving forward. However, until that time comes, he is a non-factor in almost every format.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.