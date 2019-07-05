Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Playing in summer league
Bacon will play in summer league with the Hornets.
Bacon was the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he's started 19 of his 96 appearances for the Hornets since. With Jeremy Lamb and Kemba Walker leaving Charlotte, Bacon could be in line for a bigger role next season.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Finishes in double figures•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Scores 14 in win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Continues impressive play Friday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Career-high 20 points in win•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Thursday•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.