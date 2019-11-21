Bacon had just six points, two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to Brooklyn.

Bacon saw just 14 minutes of playing time Wednesday as his fall from grace continues. He began the season as a sneaky 12-team option but that has flipped as quickly as it began. The improvement of Malik Monk has seen Bacon relegated to a bench role, negating any value he had. There is a chance he works his way back to meaningful minutes at some point but until then he can be left on the waiver wire in most competitive leagues.