Bacon had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bacon has earned double-digit minutes twice in the last three games, though that was sandwiched by a tilt where he saw none. Thus far his best showing of the season came during last Friday's one-point overtime loss to the 76ers, a game in which Bacon fouled out in a season-high 23 minutes but contributed a season-high 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with one board, one dime, and one steal. Bacon and the Hornets have a few days to rest, recover, and prepare for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.