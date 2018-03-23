Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Plays 31 minutes off bench Thursday
Bacon registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 win over the Grizzlies.
Bacon has now gotten 20-plus minutes in each of the last three games, but this is the first of those three where he has put up solid scoring numbers. Game flow may have a lot to do with the 31 minutes off the bench, but Bacon is becoming a go-to option for the Hornets off their bench.
