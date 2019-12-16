Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Plays just four minutes in blowout
Bacon failed to record a stat in four minutes during Sunday's 107-85 loss to Indiana.
This really sums up where Bacon is at right now. Even in a game that is out of hand and without numerous players, he is still basically the last player off the bench. He could work back into the rotation at some point but that seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...