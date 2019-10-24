Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Pops for 22 in win
Bacon scored 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Bulls.
Getting the start over Nic Batum, Bacon's role become even more solidified when the veteran broke his finger before halftime. Bacon saw his minutes and production rise slightly last year in his second NBA season, but the door is now open for him to see a significant uptick in his numbers on a club lacking any established scoring options.
