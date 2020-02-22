Bacon totaled 44 points (15-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Friday's loss to the Go-Go.

The 24-year-old proved himself to be nearly unguardable in his second G League game of the year. Though he's struggled to find minutes at the NBA level of late, Bacon's dominating the Minor's to the tune of 47.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 39.8 minutes per game over his two G League games this year.