Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Posts impressive stat line off the bench
Bacon produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), and five rebounds across 20 minutes in Monday's 122-113 win over the Heat.
Bacon has seen significant court time in Charlotte's first two preseason contests but faces an uphill battle on the depth chart. the second-year Florida state product certainly has the material to be a starter in the NBA but at the moment he'll be relegated to the second unit in the short term, limiting his overall value.
